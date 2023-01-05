Jack Fox, 20, took off in his BMW 1 Series after a nearby police car activated its blue lights when he was identified as uninsured.

Prosecutor Beth Leigh told Chesterfield Magistrates Court how officers described Fox as driving at speeds of up to 50mph on residential Clay Cross streets.

She said: “He made a number of harsh turns, overtaking some vehicles in a careless manner.”

Fox fled police after being spotted in his car on Coupe Lane, Clay Cross

Fox was finally forced to a stop when another police vehicle joined the pursuit – on August 24.

The prosecutor added: “During the pursuit officers saw the defendant slow down and a number of small bags were thrown from the window into the street.”

Magistrates heard the bags were recovered and cannabis and cocaine were found.

Ground worker Fox, who had no previous convictions, made full admissions during a police interview.

The defendant, of Coupe Lane, Clay Cross, admitted failing to stop, driving without due care and attention, driving uninsured, cannabis and cocaine possession and drug driving.

