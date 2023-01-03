Ryan Taylor, 32, of Wellington Street, New Whittington: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £750 fine, £75 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and two-year driving ban.

Morgan Turner, 20, of Bamford Road, Inkersall: Guilty of driving an electric bike while unlicensed and uninsured. Handed £161 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six penalty points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Hallsworth, 77, of Manor Road, Belper: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed £185 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six penalty points.

The latest cases dealt with by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates

Joseph Turner, 23, of Glinton Avenue, Blackwell: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £554 fine, £54 victim surcharge, £620 court costs and 11-month driving ban.

Harry Weightman, 23, of Newshaw Lane, Hadfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 48 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Gabor, 20, of Princes Street, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour - namely 60 miles per hour. Handed £107 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and 10-month driving ban.

Jonathan Gravil, 67, of Devonshire Square, Beeley, Matlock: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 36 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ronald Hubball, 71, of Milton Court, Broad Walk, Buxton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 36 miles per hour. Handed £100 fine, £34 victim surcharge and three penalty points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benjamin Scott, 20, of Hayfield Close, Staveley: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 70 miles per hour - namely 103 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

James Adlington, 33, of Heath Court, St Augustines Crescent, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release prison. Case adjourned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Gamble, 39, of Peveril Drive, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 36 miles per hour. Handed £138 fine and £34 victim surcharge.

Gemma Williams, 30, of Sims Avenue, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour - namely 57 miles per hour. Handed £66 fine, £34 victim surcharge and three penalty points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glenn Miller, 52, of Morley Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £519 fine, £52 victim surcharge, £300 court costs and six penalty points.

Jeremy Parker, 31, of Bonnington Drive, Somercotes: Guilty of driving while uninsured. Case adjourned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicholas Squires, 35, of Rodgers Avenue, Creswell: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 39 miles per hour. Handed £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £85 court costs and three penalty points.

Devon Plummer, 48, of Montrose Close, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Handed £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £85 court costs and three penalty points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephanie Lawrence, 51, of Exeter House, Derby: Guilty of committing a further offence while subject of a conditional discharge order. Jailed for 10 weeks.

David Eaton, 50, of Milford Close, Wingerworth: Guilty of assault by beating. Handed 150 hours unpaid work £95 victim surcharge and £620 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Fritchley, 24, of Milton Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed two weeks jail, £154 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.