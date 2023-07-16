News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal for information to help trace criminal who failed to return to Derbyshire prison

Officers are calling for anyone who can help them locate a criminal who failed to return to a Derbyshire prison to come forward.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th Jul 2023, 22:15 BST- 1 min read

Sean Rainey did not return to HMP Sudbury after overnight leave from the open prison in the Blackpool area on Sunday, July 9.

He was convicted at Preston Crown Court in 2021 and is serving a five-year sentence for drug supply offences.

Rainey is around 5ft 8in tall, of stocky build, with brown hair and brown eyes and tattoos on both arms

Rainey failed to return to HMP Sudbury - and officers are now attempting to trace him.Rainey failed to return to HMP Sudbury - and officers are now attempting to trace him.
The 40-year-old may also go by the name of Kevin Williams.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23000423589:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.