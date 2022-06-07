Police appeal for information after high-value tools stolen from van in Derbyshire

Police are asking the public to aid their investigation into the theft of several high-value tools from a van in Derbyshire.

By Tom Hardwick
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 10:53 am

The tools were stolen at around 10.00pm on May 24, when two men broke into a white Ford Transit which was parked in the Premier Inn car park on Carter Lane, South Normanton.

The men are understood to have arrived in a dark grey vehicle. The items stolen are listed below and pictured – all are engraved with the letters ‘ECS’ and the following serial numbers:

ECS 3870 PRAMAC – portable generator

The stolen tools are pictured here.

ECS 3866 ROTABROACH – mag drill

ECS 3736 Bosch – drill and battery charger

ECS 4095 Makita – cordless drill and battery charger

ECS 3760 MAKITA - 4.5" grinder cordless

ECS 3715.2 MAKITA hammer driver drill cordless

ECS 3715.3 MAKITA impact wrench cordless

ECS 3714 MAKITA – combination hammer drill

ECS 3865 Bosch – pistol drill.

Anyone with information, or who has been offered these items for sale, is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference 22*298419:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

