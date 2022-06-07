Police appeal for information after high-value tools stolen from van in Derbyshire

The tools were stolen at around 10.00pm on May 24, when two men broke into a white Ford Transit which was parked in the Premier Inn car park on Carter Lane, South Normanton.
The men are understood to have arrived in a dark grey vehicle. The items stolen are listed below and pictured – all are engraved with the letters ‘ECS’ and the following serial numbers:
ECS 3870 PRAMAC – portable generator
ECS 3866 ROTABROACH – mag drill
ECS 3736 Bosch – drill and battery charger
ECS 4095 Makita – cordless drill and battery charger
ECS 3760 MAKITA - 4.5" grinder cordless
ECS 3715.2 MAKITA hammer driver drill cordless
ECS 3715.3 MAKITA impact wrench cordless
ECS 3714 MAKITA – combination hammer drill
ECS 3865 Bosch – pistol drill.
Anyone with information, or who has been offered these items for sale, is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference 22*298419:
