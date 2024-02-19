News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal for help catching arsonists who set cars alight in Chesterfield

Police are appealing for information after two vehicles and several hay bales were set alight in Chesterfield.
By Ben McVay
Published 19th Feb 2024, 17:25 GMT
The arson incident is said to have happened at around 3pm on February 13 in a field in Bridle Road, Woodthorpe. Officers believe that the fire may have been witnessed by members of the public.

Anyone who may have seen what happened is asked to phone police on 101, quoting reference 24*91844. You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.