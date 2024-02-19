Chesterfield journalist takes on 70-mile walk in remembrance of one-punch victim
and live on Freeview channel 276
Charlie Walden, 20, aims to walk from Chesterfield to Hull in two days in remembrance of Scott Akester, who was killed with a single punch in November 2022.
Mr Akester was attacked by friend Michael Pearson, 30, after tensions arose during a night out the same evening.
Pearson turned around and punched Mr Akester in the face, causing him to fall backwards and hit his head on the floor. Mr Akester was taken to hospital where he died later the same day.
Pearson, 30, of Saltshouse Road, east Hull, was jailed for seven-and-a-half years for manslaughter following a three week trial.
Charlie, along with friend Ben Lockyer, 20, is taking on the walk aid of anti-violence charity One Punch Hull & East Yorkshire after reading about Scott Akester’s tragic story.
The charity was launched by Scott ‘s parents Steve and Debbie Akester to raise awareness of one-punch attacks and the devastating impact they can have.
Charlie said: “When I first read Scott’s story it hit me to my core. He was a popular lad, who loved his sport, and his family, taken far too soon because of a single punch.
“After seeing how Debbie and Steve made the best out of a terrible situation, it inspired me to do something for them - they are great people and we are doing this for them
and Scott.”
Walking alongside Charlie is graphic designer Ben Lockyer. The 20-year-old said: “I’m doing this walk to raise some money for a great charity first and foremost. Ultimately it’s something I am very passionate about - growing up and seeing situations going on around us.
“Going out in my hometown over the last few years I have seen a lot of people argue and have scrapes on the streets over small petty things. I felt this was the perfect time to do something which was going to touch a nerve about what the consequences are.”