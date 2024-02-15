Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The airport is said to have discharged “contaminated site drainage” into a branch of the two-kilometre Driseworth Brook on or before February 25, 2021.

A barrister representing East Midlands Airport Ltd entered a not guilty plea to the charge along with five other counts brought by the Environment Agency (EA).

Other charges include five counts of failing to comply with an environmental permit in respect of a biochemical which “exceeds” demands on oxygen levels.

During this morning’s hearing at Derby Crown Court Judge James Carter set a trial date for May 19 next year.

The Environment Agency prosecution comes after a campaign by the Derby Railway Angling Club and Fish Legal to highlight “chronic” pollution of the Diseworth Brook and River Trent.

Earlier this month Fish Legal said members of the Derby Railway Angling Club had witnessed and reported fungus that thrives in low oxygen conditions covering the riverbed downstream of East Midlands Airport’s discharge point.

Geoff Hardy, a Fish Legal solicitor, said the organisation was “heartened” that the EA was now taking “tough enforcement action”.

He added: “We will be keeping an eye on the progress of this prosecution which follows sustained pressure from our members and Fish Legal.”