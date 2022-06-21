Police appeal for help after Derbyshire woman sexually assaulted while walking her dogs

The incident, which occurred just after midday on Sunday 19 June in the fields between Pentritch Road, Asher Lane, and Back Lane, near Swanwick, saw a woman in her 50s grabbed by a man who then sexually assaulted her.

One of the woman’s dogs had been grabbed by the man, however, as the other dog barked at him the woman managed to push him over and run away.

The woman was out walking her dogs when she was grabbed by a man who then sexually assaulted her.

The man is described as being in his early 30s, around 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build. He had pale skin, very dark brown hair that was closely cropped, and was wearing sunglasses.

The woman told officers that the man was wearing a black hooded top with white chords, black jogging bottoms, and black leather trainers. He also wore a gold band ring, which had a pattern on it, on the middle finger of his right hand.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and may have seen the man in the area, or anyone who recognises the description given above.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 22*350989:

