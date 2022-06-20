Man accused of sexually assaulting and stalking a Chesterfield woman arrested

A man has been arrested following reports he sexually assaulted and stalked a Chesterfield woman.

Ben McVay
Monday, 20th June 2022, 1:43 pm

Police say the woman came forward to report the offences in February and the male suspect has since been released under investigation.

Officers say their enquiries continue – however they are unable to release more details as the allegations are still being investigated.

A man has been arrested following reports he sexually assaulted and stalked a Chesterfield woman. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

