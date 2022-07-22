Police appeal for dashcam footage after robbery at Chesterfield home

At around 7.25pm, on Thursday, July 21, a man who was described as black and wearing black clothing and a hat attended a property on Brimington Road.

He demanded cash and made off from the house in a dark coloured BMW with tinted windows. The car had been parked near to the property for a while before the incident.

Police are appealing to anyone that was in the area at the time who may have dash cam footage or CCTV to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police using the following methods quoting reference number 22000421493.

