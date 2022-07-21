No link between three reports of children being approached in Clay Cross area, police say

Inspector John Troup, who is in charge of policing in North East Derbyshire area, accepted parents ‘may feel alarmed’ about the spate of incidents which include reports of a man approaching three girls at a bus stop in Redfern Street.

He said: “Since the start of July we have received three reports from people who have contacted us with concerns where children have felt they have been followed, approached or spoken to, and it has made them feel uneasy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire police believe there is no link between three reports of children being approached in Clay Cross and surrounding areas this month

“We do not believe there is any connection with the reports, and no physical harm has been caused but we understand that people may feel alarmed should they read posts on social media.

“We would encourage members of the public to continue to report suspicious incidents to police, and if possible make a note of any information which could help, such as time frames, vehicle registration numbers or descriptions so that enquiries can be made.”