Offenders - from Chesterfield and Ilkeston to Buxton - in court

Dale Ruddy, 38, of Flamstead Crescent, Stonegravels: Guilty of stealing nicotine gum worth £12 belonging to Boots. Handed one-year community order with six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 25 rehabilitation activity days. Made to pay £12 compensation, a £95 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Nigel Chadwick, 52, of Spital Lane, Chesterfield: Guilty of threatening behaviour. Fined £1,038, ordered to pay £150 compensation, £104 victim surcharge and £620 court costs.
Jack Quinn, 20, of Norman Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for 32 weeks.
Hiep Tran, 35, of Dryden Avenue, Chesterfield: Order made for the continued detention of seized cash - namely £25,000 - on the grounds that it is property obtained through unlawful conduct intended for use in unlawful conduct.
Stacey Gunn, 47, of Market Square, Tideswell: Guilty of failing to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 10 weeks.
John Lamb, 41, of Gateway Court, Matlock: Guilty of driving while banned and uninsured. Banned from driving for six months. Handed 31-day thinking skills programme, 10 rehabilitation activity days, 100 hours unpaid work and £95 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Michael Llewellyn, 59, of Shipley Common Lane, Ilkeston: Guilty of sending abusive messages and committing a further offence while subject of a conditional discharge order. Jailed for 17 weeks suspended for two years, handed 10 rehabilitation activity days, ordered to pay £900 compensation, £128 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
David Dixon, 56, of Fairview Road, Dronfield: Guilty of assaulting an emergency worker and failing to surrender to custody. Jailed for 26 weeks, ordered to pay £200 compensation.
Craig Dickson, 36, of Walgrove Road, Walton: Guilty of damaging a window belonging to Chesterfield Borough Council. Case adjourned.Madeline Milnes, 20, of Birdholme: Guilty of assault by beating. Fined £225, ordered to pay £85 court costs, as well as a £34 victim surcharge.