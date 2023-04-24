Police appeal as investigation launched into attack on male victim in Derbyshire village
Officers have urged the public to aid their investigation into an assault on a man in a Derbyshire village.
Derbyshire Police received reports of an incident in Openacre, Ironville at 5.30pm on Monday, February 13.
The victim, a man in his 20s, was walking along the road when he was confronted by a man who attacked him.
The suspect grabbed the victim and only let him go when a member of the public appeared.
A man in his 40s was arrested and questioned in connection with the incident, and was released pending further enquiries.
Officers are keen to speak to the driver of a Nissan Juke seen in the area around the same time.
They are also appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anyone acting suspiciously – as well as those with CCTV or dashcam footage.
Anyone with information can contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 23*093407:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.