Police appeal as investigation launched into attack on male victim in Derbyshire village

Derbyshire Police received reports of an incident in Openacre, Ironville at 5.30pm on Monday, February 13.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was walking along the road when he was confronted by a man who attacked him.

The suspect grabbed the victim and only let him go when a member of the public appeared.

Officers have called on any witnesses to come forward.

A man in his 40s was arrested and questioned in connection with the incident, and was released pending further enquiries.

Officers are keen to speak to the driver of a Nissan Juke seen in the area around the same time.

They are also appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anyone acting suspiciously – as well as those with CCTV or dashcam footage.

Anyone with information can contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 23*093407:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101