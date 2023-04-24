Drunk driver arrested after leaving Peak District pub with child and partner in car
A drunk driver blamed officers for ‘ruining their life’ after being stopped on the way back from the pub with his partner and child in the car.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 24th Apr 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 11:00 BST
Officers were called to reports of a drunk man leaving a pub in Matlock.
The driver left the pub despite his partner’s efforts to stop them driving and said’ they would be okay’.
The vehicle was stopped on the way home by officers from Derbyshire Policing Unit.
The driver blew 68ug, almost twice over the legal limit of 35ug.
He then blamed the officers for ‘ruining their life and losing their job’ and was taken into custody.