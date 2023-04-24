Officers were called to reports of a drunk man leaving a pub in Matlock.

The driver left the pub despite his partner’s efforts to stop them driving and said’ they would be okay’.

The vehicle was stopped on the way home by officers from Derbyshire Policing Unit.

Officers were called to reports of a male leaving a pub in Matlock drunk with his partner and child in the car.

The driver blew 68ug, almost twice over the legal limit of 35ug.