Appeal launched to find driver who failed to stop after woman hit by van in Derbyshire

The woman was using the pedestrian crossing outside St Andrews Church in Swanwick, Alfreton, when she was struck by a van at around 3.30pm on March 10.

Derbyshire police said the driver failed to stop after the incident, which left the victim with minor injuries.

The force has now issued an appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire police said a van with a ladder on top turned left out of The Green onto Derby Road and struck the pedestrian in the leg, causing minor injury (google)

It said: “A white van with a ladder on top has turned left out of The Green onto Derby Road and has struck the pedestrian in the leg, causing minor injury.

"The vehicle continued on its journey and failed to stop.

"The driver of the van has been described as a white male with ginger hair and beard.

"If you have any information regarding this incident that could help us to progress enquiries then please make contact, crime ref. 22000139101.”