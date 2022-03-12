Dawid Glen, who is 31, was last seen at 5pm on Monday March 7 leaving his home in Talbot Street, Pinxton.

It was understood that Dawid was heading to work in Huthwaite, however we now know that he did not turn up for work on Monday.

Dawid is white, of slim build and has short dark hair.

Dawid has been missing since Monday.

He is originally from Poland and speaks with a Polish accent.

If you have seen Dawid, or know of his whereabouts, please contact us quoting reference 392 of 11 March.

Facebook – send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/

Phone – call us on 101.