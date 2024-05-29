Police appeal after woman attacked in Derbyshire park by two men – who attempted to drag her off as she searched for her dog
The incident happened between 10.30pm and 11.00pm on May 27 at Markeaton Park, Derby. A woman was walking her dog with family in the park, off Queensway, and went to find her dog after it had wandered off into woodland.
She was then grabbed by two men who dragged her near to the waterfall, across the bridge from the Mundy Play Centre. Her dog then bit one of the men, causing him to let go, and the woman ran away.
The first man is described as tall and heavy set, with a local accent. He was wearing a dark-coloured beanie hat, believed to have been a Timberland. He had stubble and stained teeth, and was older than the second man.
The second man was described as being much smaller in height and build, wearing a black jacket with his hood up, and was aged in his twenties or thirties.
Detective Inspector, Steve Shaw, who is leading enquiries into the incident said: “We would urge anyone with information or who recognises the description of the men above to contact us.
“This report will understandably cause concern amongst those who regularly visit the park and we are treating it very seriously. Local officers will be performing extra patrols in and around the park to provide reassurance to the community and anyone who is worried or has information which could assist our investigation is encouraged to approach them.”
If you can help, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*312916:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.