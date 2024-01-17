Officers have urged the public to help their investigation after two wedding dresses were stolen in Chesterfield.

Between 4.30pm on Monday, December 18 and 8.20am on Tuesday, December 19, a car was broken into in Old Hall Road, Chesterfield. After a failed attempt to steal the car, two wedding dresses were taken.

Officers have been following several lines of enquiries since the incident and have now released images of the dresses, in the hope that the public may be able to help.

If you have been offered these dresses for sale, or have information that can help with the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the methods below – quoting reference number 23000776936:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101