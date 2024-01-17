News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal after wedding dress theft in Chesterfield – following failed attempt to steal car

Officers have urged the public to help their investigation after two wedding dresses were stolen in Chesterfield.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 17th Jan 2024, 15:29 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2024, 15:50 GMT
Between 4.30pm on Monday, December 18 and 8.20am on Tuesday, December 19, a car was broken into in Old Hall Road, Chesterfield. After a failed attempt to steal the car, two wedding dresses were taken.

Officers have been following several lines of enquiries since the incident and have now released images of the dresses, in the hope that the public may be able to help.

If you have been offered these dresses for sale, or have information that can help with the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the methods below – quoting reference number 23000776936:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.