Police appeal after van has windows smashed and tyres slashed during incident in Derbyshire village
Officers are urging witnesses to come forward after a vandal targeted a van in a Derbyshire village – causing significant damage.
The Alfreton Safer Neighbourhood Team received reports of a van being damaged on Coupland Place, Somercotes at around 6.40pm on Friday, February 10.
The vehicle had its windows smashed and tyres slashed during the incident.
Officers are now looking to speak to a person seen in the area around the time of the offence, who may have important information that can help their investigation.
Any other witnesses, and those with either CCTV or dashcam footage, can contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods – quoting reference number 23*88220:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.