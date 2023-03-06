Police appeal after van has windows smashed and tyres slashed during incident in Derbyshire village

The Alfreton Safer Neighbourhood Team received reports of a van being damaged on Coupland Place, Somercotes at around 6.40pm on Friday, February 10.

The vehicle had its windows smashed and tyres slashed during the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are now looking to speak to a person seen in the area around the time of the offence, who may have important information that can help their investigation.

Anybody who can aid the investigation is encouraged to contact Derbyshire Police.

Any other witnesses, and those with either CCTV or dashcam footage, can contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods – quoting reference number 23*88220:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad