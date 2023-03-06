News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal after van has windows smashed and tyres slashed during incident in Derbyshire village

Officers are urging witnesses to come forward after a vandal targeted a van in a Derbyshire village – causing significant damage.

By Tom Hardwick
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Alfreton Safer Neighbourhood Team received reports of a van being damaged on Coupland Place, Somercotes at around 6.40pm on Friday, February 10.

The vehicle had its windows smashed and tyres slashed during the incident.

Officers are now looking to speak to a person seen in the area around the time of the offence, who may have important information that can help their investigation.

Anybody who can aid the investigation is encouraged to contact Derbyshire Police.
Any other witnesses, and those with either CCTV or dashcam footage, can contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods – quoting reference number 23*88220:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.