Highly-rated Chesterfield bakery and cafe closes after 10 years
Meringue Bakery and Cafe has been a popular destination on Chatsworth Road for the past 10 years – but has now closed their doors for good.
Open since 2013, it and has gained a reputation for its excellent baked goods and hot food, with 170 Google reviews rating the business 4.7/5.
This month the owners announced on Facebook they would be closing. The statement by Neil, Sue, and Rose, said: “After much consideration we have decided to continue with our future away from Meringue. Thank you to all our customers who have supported us over the last 10 years.”
Meringue was put up for sale in 2022 with Bothams estate agents commenting: “A rare and excellent opportunity to acquire what is perhaps considered one of the town's most highly regarded bakery and café businesses, situated in a prominent and desirable position to the West of Chesterfield on Chatsworth Road and which has built up an enviable reputation for good quality food and service since being established in 2013.”
The business went unsold and the owners continued the operation solely as a bakery and catering business from the start of 2023.