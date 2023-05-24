News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK

Police appeal after two people attempt to rob “vulnerable female” in Derbyshire town centre

Officers are investigating reports that a “vulnerable female” was subjected to an attempted robbery in a Derbyshire town.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 24th May 2023, 14:42 BST- 1 min read

At around 1.30pm on Tuesday, May 23, two females are alleged to have attempted to commit a robbery on a vulnerable female on Station Street, Glossop.

Two members of the public then intervened and made sure the victim was safe with all her belongings, before the pair involved left the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers thanked the members of the public who assisted the vulnerable individual – and said that their investigations are ongoing.

Any witnesses are being urged to come forward.Any witnesses are being urged to come forward.
Any witnesses are being urged to come forward.
Most Popular

Any witnesses, those who saw anything suspicious in the area at that time, and those with CCTV or dashcam footage that may have captured the incident, are urged to contact Derbyshire Police.

READ THIS: Derbyshire drug dealers jailed after police discover gun, “zombie knives”, narcotics and cash in series of raids

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Any information can be reported to the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*314622:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.