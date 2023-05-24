Police appeal after two people attempt to rob “vulnerable female” in Derbyshire town centre

At around 1.30pm on Tuesday, May 23, two females are alleged to have attempted to commit a robbery on a vulnerable female on Station Street, Glossop.

Two members of the public then intervened and made sure the victim was safe with all her belongings, before the pair involved left the area.

Officers thanked the members of the public who assisted the vulnerable individual – and said that their investigations are ongoing.

Any witnesses are being urged to come forward.

Any witnesses, those who saw anything suspicious in the area at that time, and those with CCTV or dashcam footage that may have captured the incident, are urged to contact Derbyshire Police.

Any information can be reported to the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*314622:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101