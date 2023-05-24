Derbyshire drug dealers jailed after police discover gun, “zombie knives”, narcotics and cash in series of raids

The investigation into Anjay Doil began back in December 2021 when he was arrested at a house in Rowena Close, Derby, on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

A search of the house found a large amount of cannabis, along with several mobile phones and cash.

Doil was interviewed and released under investigation as enquiries continued.

The pair were jailed earlier this month.

However, despite knowing that police were aware of his activities, officers found further evidence of his continued criminality.

A warrant was carried out at a house in Walbrook Road in July – with Doil found inside, along with 34-year-old Scott Thompson.

A search of the property found a small quantity of heroin, a number of “burner phones” that had been dismantled and damaged, and a handgun that had been hidden in the cistern of a toilet – with forensics finding Thompson’s fingerprints on the gun.

Despite the damage, forensic examination of one of the phones found Doil’s fingerprints on the case – and dozens of mass marketing messages advertising the sale of drugs.

A further search of Doil’s address further up Walbrook Road found more drugs, zombie knives and more than a thousand pounds in cash.

The pair were arrested and subsequently charged with a number of offences.

Doil, 28, pleaded guilty to five charges:

Possession with intent to supply cannabis from December 2021.

Possession with intent to supply cannabis from July 13 2022.

Possession with intent to supply heroin from July 13 2022.

Possession of an offensive weapon.

Possession of criminal property.

While Thompson pleaded not guilty to:

Possession with intent to supply heroin.

Possession of a firearm.

Possession of criminal property.

But after a trial at Derby Crown Court earlier this month, a jury found Thompson guilty of all three charges and was handed a five-year, nine-month jail term – while Doil was imprisoned for four years.

PC Laura McLuckie, who led the investigation into the pair, said: “Despite Anjay Doil knowing full well that we knew of his involvement in drug dealing – he still felt that he was above the law. But he soon found out that he wasn’t.

“The criminality he, and his accomplice Scott Thompson, were involved with ruins our communities and devastates lives across the county.”

PC McLuckie added that the force would continue its efforts to tackle drug-related crime across Derbyshire – and urged residents to report any information on such offences in their communities.

“As a force we will relentlessly pursue those who seek to make profit from the misery of others and, like Thompson and Doil, arrest them, charge them, and put them before the courts to face justice.

