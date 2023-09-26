News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal after thieves target Derbyshire industrial park – with containers raided and items stolen

Officers are urging the public to aid their investigation into a theft at a Derbyshire industrial park.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th Sep 2023, 11:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 11:08 BST
Derbyshire Police were called just before 10.10am on Friday, September 22 to reports of a theft from Kingsway Industrial Park in Kingsway Park Close, Mackworth.

Between 5.15pm on Thursday, September 21 and 10.00am the following day, several containers were broken into and items taken.

Officers have launched an investigation into the incident and are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious, including a white van seen in the area around the time of the incident, to contact the force.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the force.
If you have any information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, you can contact the police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*589733:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.