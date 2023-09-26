Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police were called just before 10.10am on Friday, September 22 to reports of a theft from Kingsway Industrial Park in Kingsway Park Close, Mackworth.

Between 5.15pm on Thursday, September 21 and 10.00am the following day, several containers were broken into and items taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers have launched an investigation into the incident and are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious, including a white van seen in the area around the time of the incident, to contact the force.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone with information is urged to contact the force.

If you have any information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, you can contact the police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*589733:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101