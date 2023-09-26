Police appeal after thieves target Derbyshire industrial park – with containers raided and items stolen
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derbyshire Police were called just before 10.10am on Friday, September 22 to reports of a theft from Kingsway Industrial Park in Kingsway Park Close, Mackworth.
Between 5.15pm on Thursday, September 21 and 10.00am the following day, several containers were broken into and items taken.
Officers have launched an investigation into the incident and are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious, including a white van seen in the area around the time of the incident, to contact the force.
READ THIS: Council set to start months of maintenance work on popular route for walkers and cyclists along Chesterfield canal – with closures taking place
If you have any information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, you can contact the police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*589733:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.