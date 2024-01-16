Police appeal after teenager hospitalised with serious injuries following crash on busy Derbyshire A-road

Officers have urged witnesses to come forward after a teenager was left with serious injuries following a collision on a Derbyshire A-road.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The collision happened on the A38 on the southbound carriageway, at the slip road with the A516, at around 3.45pm on Saturday, January 13.

The incident saw a white Ford Transit and a red Aprilia SX 125cc collide. The crash left the rider of the motorcycle, an 18-year-old man, with serious injuries that required him to be treated at hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver of the van, a man in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

The crash occurred on the A38.

Officers are asking for drivers with dashcam footage of the incident, or the moments leading up to it, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*026173:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101