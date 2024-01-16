News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal after teenager hospitalised with serious injuries following crash on busy Derbyshire A-road

Officers have urged witnesses to come forward after a teenager was left with serious injuries following a collision on a Derbyshire A-road.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th Jan 2024, 11:32 GMT
The collision happened on the A38 on the southbound carriageway, at the slip road with the A516, at around 3.45pm on Saturday, January 13.

The incident saw a white Ford Transit and a red Aprilia SX 125cc collide. The crash left the rider of the motorcycle, an 18-year-old man, with serious injuries that required him to be treated at hospital.

The driver of the van, a man in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

The crash occurred on the A38.The crash occurred on the A38.
Officers are asking for drivers with dashcam footage of the incident, or the moments leading up to it, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*026173:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.