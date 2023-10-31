Police appeal after teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Derbyshire town
The robbery occurred between 6.30pm and 7.00pm on Thursday, October 5 at Bridge Street, Long Eaton.
The incident saw a man threaten a teenage boy with a knife and tell him to hand his bike over. The man was wearing all-black clothing and a black balaclava.
Derbyshire Police have now released an image of the bike which was stolen in a bid to trace it. It is described as a Carrera Hustle 1 with a mostly grey coloured frame and green detailing.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have information on the burglary, as well as anyone who may have been offered the bike for sale.
If you can help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 23*619549:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.