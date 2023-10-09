Police appeal after staff threatened during robbery at shop in Derbyshire town
Derbyshire Police were called to a shop in Lightwood Road in Buxton just after 7.45pm on Wednesday, October 4 – following reports of a robbery.
A man entered the shop and threatened a member of staff before demanding money. He left the scene with cash and tobacco, heading onto Hogshaw Recreation Ground.
Officers have launched an investigation into the incident, and are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around the time of the robbery to come forward.
If you have information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*617202:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.