Woman arrested on suspicion of assault after police called to Derbyshire town centre incident

On Friday, officers from the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to attend an incident in Heanor town centre.

An SNT spokesperson said: “A female has been arrested on suspicion of assault at Heanor Market Place. During a routine foot patrol of the Market Place by a PCSO from the Heanor and Langley Mill SNT, they came across an incident and requested the assistance of officers nearby.

“Police officers attended the location and arrested a 52-year-old female on suspicion of assault and public order offences. She remains in police custody whilst our investigation is ongoing.

“Police community support officers are a vital part of the structure of the SNT. A key part of their role is high visibility foot patrols in the local community, allowing them to deter and detect crime.”