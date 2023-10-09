News you can trust since 1855
Woman arrested on suspicion of assault after police called to Derbyshire town centre incident

A town centre incident in Derbyshire saw a woman arrested on suspicion of assault and public order offences.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 9th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST
On Friday, officers from the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to attend an incident in Heanor town centre.

An SNT spokesperson said: “A female has been arrested on suspicion of assault at Heanor Market Place. During a routine foot patrol of the Market Place by a PCSO from the Heanor and Langley Mill SNT, they came across an incident and requested the assistance of officers nearby.

“Police officers attended the location and arrested a 52-year-old female on suspicion of assault and public order offences. She remains in police custody whilst our investigation is ongoing.

A woman was taken into custody after the incident.A woman was taken into custody after the incident.
“Police community support officers are a vital part of the structure of the SNT. A key part of their role is high visibility foot patrols in the local community, allowing them to deter and detect crime.”

Any witnesses are asked to contact Derbyshire Police, quoting reference number 23*618665: