The incident took place just after 10.30am on Thursday, September 15 at an address off Albert Road, Chaddesden.

A significant quantity of cash was taken, as well as a distinctive Tiffany ring.

Officers are searching for two suspects. The first is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall and around 20-years-old. He was wearing a full grey tracksuit with a hood and had his face covered.

Officers are hoping to locate two suspects in connection with the incident.

The second was also white, 5ft 9ins tall and around 20-years-old. He was wearing a black tracksuit with the hood up and had blue eyes.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who may be able to help with their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*538035:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101