Police appeal after sex attack at Derbyshire pub

The assault took place on January 11 at the Cavendish Arms in Doveridge, near Ashbourne, and saw a woman sexually assaulted by a man.

Police released an appeal about it today.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “The man who assaulted the woman is described as being around 5ft 6ins tall and had a Birmingham accent.

Police investigating a sexual assault at a pub in Derbyshire want to speak to this man in connection with the incident. Image: Derbyshire police.

"He was with another man who was of a similar height and was wearing a flat cap and a black tracksuit.

“The man pictured was in the pub at the time of the incident and officers are keen to speak to him in relation to the assault.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 22*022887:

Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.