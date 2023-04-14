At 6.45pm on Monday, April 3, the male captured in this CCTV image was involved in a fight in Packers Row.

Officers think he was the victim of a racially aggravated assault after being attacked by a man and a group of youths.

This is the man that officers believe may have been attacked in Chesterfield.

If you can identify this man or saw anything suspicious in the town centre on that day, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*203239:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – you can direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101