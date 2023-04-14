Police appeal after reports of racially aggravated assault – as gang attacks man in Chesterfield town centre
Officers in Chesterfield are appealing for help to trace the victim of an incident in the town centre.
At 6.45pm on Monday, April 3, the male captured in this CCTV image was involved in a fight in Packers Row.
Officers think he was the victim of a racially aggravated assault after being attacked by a man and a group of youths.
If you can identify this man or saw anything suspicious in the town centre on that day, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*203239:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – you can direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.