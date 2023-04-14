News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
13 minutes ago RCN rejects Government’s pay offer - new 48 hour strike to go ahead
21 minutes ago DWP issues holiday warning to Universal Credit and PIP claimants
57 minutes ago NHS Unison members accept pay deal offer in England
2 hours ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
2 hours ago Seagull dies after being dragged on a lead in viral Facebook video

Police appeal after reports of racially aggravated assault – as gang attacks man in Chesterfield town centre

Officers in Chesterfield are appealing for help to trace the victim of an incident in the town centre.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Apr 2023, 16:49 BST- 1 min read

At 6.45pm on Monday, April 3, the male captured in this CCTV image was involved in a fight in Packers Row.

Officers think he was the victim of a racially aggravated assault after being attacked by a man and a group of youths.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Finley Boden: Photos show horror house in which murdered baby spent last weeks of his life

This is the man that officers believe may have been attacked in Chesterfield.This is the man that officers believe may have been attacked in Chesterfield.
This is the man that officers believe may have been attacked in Chesterfield.
Most Popular

If you can identify this man or saw anything suspicious in the town centre on that day, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*203239:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Twitter – you can direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.