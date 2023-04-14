Finley Boden: Photos show horror house in which murdered baby spent last weeks of his life

Photos taken by police officers during the investigation into Finley Boden’s death show the squalid living conditions in which the baby had to spend the last weeks of his life.

Police officers who went to Finley’s house in Old Whittington just a few hours after the baby’s death, were shocked by the dirty, messy house.

There was a strong smell of cannabis and animal faeces in the property and officers were unable to get up and down the stairs safely due to the clutter.

In the kitchen, they found dirty pots, pans, and decaying food around the units and on the floor. The bathroom looked as if it was used as a store room rather than for cleaning.

The mattress, the bedding, pillows, and clothes in Finley’s bedroom were all soiled and dirty nappies were lying on the floor.

DI Stephen Shaw, the senior investigating officer in the case, said: “There were a lot of signs around the house of the cannabis use and abuse and it was an environment where no child should have to live.”

After his parents were both convicted of his murder, these photos show the squalid living conditions in which the baby had to spend the last weeks of his life

1 . Finley Boden Finley Boden Photo: Derbyshire Police Photo Sales

2 . Finley Boden murder DI Shaw, the senior officer leading the investigation into the murder baby Finley has said the 10-month-old was in a house where where ‘no child should have to live’. Photo: Derbyshire Police Photo Sales

3 . Finley Boden murder Finley’s belongings in his bedroom were all soiled and dirty nappies were lying on the floor. Photo: Derbyshire Police Photo Sales

4 . Finley's bedroom shows awful living conditions the baby had to sufffer Finley'smattress, bedding, pillows, and clothes were all dirty. Photo: Derbyshire Police Photo Sales