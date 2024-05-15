Police appeal after reports of man exposing himself on countryside trail popular with walkers in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers are investigating reports of a man exposing himself on a countryside trail in Derbyshire.

The incident happened at 11.30am on Sunday, May 12. A man was seen standing on a bridge at the Tissington Trail, overlooking Spend Lane, in Sandybrook, Ashbourne.

Phil Booth, inspector for the Derbyshire Dales, said: “We understand how worrying reports such as this can be for locals and visitors alike and would like to reassure the public that we are taking this extremely seriously.

“We do believe this to be an isolated incident but will be increasing patrols in the area to offer extra assurance to those visiting the Trail.

The incident allegedly occurred on the Tissington Trail.

“We would urge anyone with information, or who witnessed the incident to come forward so that we might identify the man.”

If you can help with the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*278978:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101