Police appeal after reports of man acting suspiciously in Derbyshire toy shop

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police are investigating two incidents in the Derbion shopping centre. Officers are keen to speak to anyone who spotted a man acting suspiciously in the Toy Planet store at the centre from 2.00pm onwards on Sunday, September 3 – and again from 3.15pm onwards on Sunday, September 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 23*563480:

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the force.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101