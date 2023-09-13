Police appeal after reports of man acting suspiciously in Derbyshire toy shop
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derbyshire Police are investigating two incidents in the Derbion shopping centre. Officers are keen to speak to anyone who spotted a man acting suspiciously in the Toy Planet store at the centre from 2.00pm onwards on Sunday, September 3 – and again from 3.15pm onwards on Sunday, September 10.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 23*563480:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.