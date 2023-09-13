News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal after reports of man acting suspiciously in Derbyshire toy shop

Officers investigating reports of a man acting suspiciously in a Derbyshire toy store have urged witnesses to come forward.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 13th Sep 2023, 15:38 BST- 1 min read
Derbyshire Police are investigating two incidents in the Derbion shopping centre. Officers are keen to speak to anyone who spotted a man acting suspiciously in the Toy Planet store at the centre from 2.00pm onwards on Sunday, September 3 – and again from 3.15pm onwards on Sunday, September 10.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 23*563480:

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the force.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the force.
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.