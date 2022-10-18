Police appeal after reports of Chesterfield man being racially abused and threatened

The Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team are appealing for information after a man was allegedly threatened and racially abused in Newbold.

The incident is believed to have taken place between 5.00pm and 5.20pm on Tuesday, October 11 on Brome Head Way. Officers received reports that racially abusive language was shouted at a man during the incident.

Enquiries are underway and the SNT want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information which could help.

The incident occurred on Brome Head Way, Newbold.

Any information can be reported using the details below, quoting reference number 22000593664:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101