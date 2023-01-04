Police appeal after reports of armed man stealing from shop in Derbyshire town
Officers investigating a theft from a Derbyshire shop have released an image of a man they wish to trace.
At around 4.00pm on November 23, a man entered the Co-op store in Bridge Street, Killamarsh – and attempted to leave without paying for pieces of meat he had taken from a shelf. When challenged by a member of staff, the man said he had a weapon.
Officers would like to speak to the pictured male in connection with the incident. If you recognise him, or have any information, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000687053:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.