Police appeal after reports of armed man stealing from shop in Derbyshire town

At around 4.00pm on November 23, a man entered the Co-op store in Bridge Street, Killamarsh – and attempted to leave without paying for pieces of meat he had taken from a shelf. When challenged by a member of staff, the man said he had a weapon.

Officers would like to speak to the pictured male in connection with the incident. If you recognise him, or have any information, contact Derbyshire Police quoting reference number 22000687053.

Officers are asking the public to help identify this man.

