Police appeal after reports of armed man stealing from shop in Derbyshire town

Officers investigating a theft from a Derbyshire shop have released an image of a man they wish to trace.

By Tom Hardwick
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

At around 4.00pm on November 23, a man entered the Co-op store in Bridge Street, Killamarsh – and attempted to leave without paying for pieces of meat he had taken from a shelf. When challenged by a member of staff, the man said he had a weapon.

Officers would like to speak to the pictured male in connection with the incident. If you recognise him, or have any information, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000687053:

Officers are asking the public to help identify this man.
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.