Police appeal after offender makes off with car during burglary at home in Derbyshire village

The incident took place between midnight and 2.00am on Tuesday, June 20 – in the Whitecross Avenue area of Tideswell.

Car keys were taken from the property along with a black Ford Ranger – with the registration starting YN16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire Police are appealing for those who saw anything suspicious in the area around those times to come forward, as the information they have could aid their investigation. Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has either CCTV or dashcam footage.

Officers are calling on anyone who can help their investigation to come forward.

You can contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 23*376937:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101