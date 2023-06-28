News you can trust since 1855
Matlock man released on bail after crash that killed motorcyclist

Police are continuing to investigate a fatal crash in the Derbyshire village of Breadsall.
By Oliver McManus
Published 28th Jun 2023, 12:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 12:16 BST

The fatal collision took place at 10.20am on Tuesday, June 13 at the junction of the Brookside Road and the A608 – near Breadsall.

The crash involved a Honda motorcycle and a BMW 1 Series car.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 24-year-old man from Derby named as Ryan Birtles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Derbyshire Police are continuing to investigate the deathDerbyshire Police are continuing to investigate the death
The driver of the BMW, a man in his 20s and from the Matlock area, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Issuing an update on Wednesday, June 28, Derbyshire police confirmed that the driver had been released on non-conditional bail with enquiries continuing.

Police remain keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident – particularly anyone driving in the area with dashcam footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police including reference 230003610564.