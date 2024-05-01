Police appeal after motorbike and other vehicles stolen from home in Derbyshire town
Officers are appealing for any information or CCTV footage in relation to an incident where two off-road bikes, an e-bike and a motorbike were stolen overnight from a property on Lime Grove, Darley Dale.
The incident occurred between 5.00pm yesterday (Tuesday, April 30) and 6.05am today (Wednesday, May 1).
A force spokesperson said: “Fortunately, two of the off-road bikes were located by members of public and, through the power of social media, the owner located. However, despite this, there an e-bike and a motorbike are still missing.”
Anyone with CCTV footage or information, as well as those who may recognise the pictured bikes, are asked to contact Derbyshire Police. The force can be contacted using any of the methods below, quoting crime reference number 24000252928:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.