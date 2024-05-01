Police appeal after motorbike and other vehicles stolen from home in Derbyshire town

Police are investigating an incident that saw a number of vehicles stolen from a Derbyshire property.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 1st May 2024, 15:58 BST
Officers are appealing for any information or CCTV footage in relation to an incident where two off-road bikes, an e-bike and a motorbike were stolen overnight from a property on Lime Grove, Darley Dale.

The incident occurred between 5.00pm yesterday (Tuesday, April 30) and 6.05am today (Wednesday, May 1).

A force spokesperson said: “Fortunately, two of the off-road bikes were located by members of public and, through the power of social media, the owner located. However, despite this, there an e-bike and a motorbike are still missing.”

Officers are still trying to locate the motorbike and e-bike pictured here.Officers are still trying to locate the motorbike and e-bike pictured here.
Anyone with CCTV footage or information, as well as those who may recognise the pictured bikes, are asked to contact Derbyshire Police. The force can be contacted using any of the methods below, quoting crime reference number 24000252928:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.