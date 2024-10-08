Police appeal after man tries car doors in Derbyshire village and steals valuables
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers received reports of a male trying car doors and in some instances removing valuables from the vehicles in Park Close and Elm Tree Avenue areas in Kilburn in the early hours of Saturday, October 5.
Belper, Kilburn, Heage and Duffield Police SNT have now launched an appeal to local residents to check their CCTV and doorbell footage between 2 am and 4 am on October 5 and contact officers if anything suspicious can be seen.
Anyone who believes they may be a victim of this incident and has not reported this to the police yet, is asked to contact the officers.