Police appeal after man tries car doors in Derbyshire village and steals valuables

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire police have issued an appeal after a man was seen trying car doors in Kilburn.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers received reports of a male trying car doors and in some instances removing valuables from the vehicles in Park Close and Elm Tree Avenue areas in Kilburn in the early hours of Saturday, October 5.

Belper, Kilburn, Heage and Duffield Police SNT have now launched an appeal to local residents to check their CCTV and doorbell footage between 2 am and 4 am on October 5 and contact officers if anything suspicious can be seen.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of this incident and has not reported this to the police yet, is asked to contact the officers.