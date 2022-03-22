Police appeal after man suffers ‘serious injuries’ during assault in Derbyshire town
Police are urging witnesses to come forward after a man was seriously injured during an assault in a Derbyshire town.
Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating a serious assault that occurred in the town on Sunday, March 20 between 1.00am and 2.30am.
A male was assaulted whilst walking from Carter Lane along Patchwork Row, turning left onto Main Street and up past The Station Hotel. He suffered serious injuries, but they are not life-threatening.
If you have witnessed anything or have any CCTV which may help officers, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*161759:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.