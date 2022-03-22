Police appeal after man suffers ‘serious injuries’ during assault in Derbyshire town

Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating a serious assault that occurred in the town on Sunday, March 20 between 1.00am and 2.30am.

A male was assaulted whilst walking from Carter Lane along Patchwork Row, turning left onto Main Street and up past The Station Hotel. He suffered serious injuries, but they are not life-threatening.

If you have witnessed anything or have any CCTV which may help officers, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*161759:

Officers are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101