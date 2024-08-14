Police appeal after man reportedly pulled from taxi and assaulted during robbery in Chesterfield town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers are appealing for help tracing a man who could aid their investigation into reports of a robbery in Chesterfield.

Derbyshire Police are investigating an incident in Chesterfield, during which a man was reportedly dragged from a taxi and assaulted – before being robbed.

A force spokesperson said: “The victim, a man aged in his 50s, was sat in the back of a taxi outside Door2Door on Knifesmithgate – just before 6.00am on Saturday, August 3.

“He was approached by another man who allegedly pulled the victim from the taxi, assaulted him and stole his wallet.”

This is the man that officers wish to speak to.

Officers are now trying to trace the pictured male, who may have information that could aid their enquiries.

If you were in the area at the time, witnessed the incident or have any information which could help officers to trace the pictured man, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 24*461081:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.