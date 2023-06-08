Police appeal after man hospitalised with serious injuries following hit-and-run collision in Derbyshire village
The incident occurred at around 11.40pm on Saturday, June 3 in Church Gresley – when a red Land Rover collided with a pedestrian before leaving the scene.
The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains.
A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He has been bailed as investigations continue.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, as well as those with either CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident.
They would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen a red Land Rover in the Church Gresley area between 11.30pm on Saturday, June 3 and 12.30am on Sunday, June 4.
Anyone with information can contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 23*339681:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.