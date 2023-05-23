Police appeal after man allegedly exposed himself to female victim in Derbyshire town
The incident is believed to have occurred in Sandiacre at around 9.30am on Sunday, May 21.
A woman had been sat in her car on St Austins Drive when she noticed a man exposing himself to her on the opposite side of the canal.
The man is described as white, around 5ft 8in tall, slim and aged in his 30s. He had short black hair, and was wearing a black t-shirt and beige joggers.
At the time the woman called out to the man, and he is reported to have walked away.
Officers want to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, those who may have noticed anything suspicious, and anyone with information that might help their enquiries.
You can contact Derbyshire Police using any of the methods below, quoting reference number 23000308429:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.