Police appeal after man allegedly exposed himself to female victim in Derbyshire town

The incident is believed to have occurred in Sandiacre at around 9.30am on Sunday, May 21.

A woman had been sat in her car on St Austins Drive when she noticed a man exposing himself to her on the opposite side of the canal.

The man is described as white, around 5ft 8in tall, slim and aged in his 30s. He had short black hair, and was wearing a black t-shirt and beige joggers.

Anyone who can aid the investigation is urged to contact the police.

At the time the woman called out to the man, and he is reported to have walked away.

Officers want to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, those who may have noticed anything suspicious, and anyone with information that might help their enquiries.

You can contact Derbyshire Police using any of the methods below, quoting reference number 23000308429:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101