Police appeal after Land Rover stolen from Chesterfield bingo hall

The grey Land Rover 4x4 was stolen from the Mecca Bingo car park on Foljambe Road on September 17.

The theft took place at some time between 6.00pm and 9.20pm that evening.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who has seen the vehicle, with a registration beginning with YH15, or anyone who was in the area at the time it was stolen.

Anyone with information that may help with enquiries is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*543252:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101