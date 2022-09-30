Police appeal after Land Rover stolen from Chesterfield bingo hall
Police are asking the public to help them trace a Land Rover that was stolen from the car park of a Chesterfield bingo hall.
The grey Land Rover 4x4 was stolen from the Mecca Bingo car park on Foljambe Road on September 17.
The theft took place at some time between 6.00pm and 9.20pm that evening.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who has seen the vehicle, with a registration beginning with YH15, or anyone who was in the area at the time it was stolen.
Anyone with information that may help with enquiries is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*543252:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.