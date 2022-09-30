Derbyshire man struck a love rival with a hammer “three times” in the head

Commenting on 50-year-old Lee Pressley’s offending, a judge said “it’s about time he sorted himself out”.

Pressley, speaking over video link from prison remarked “I’m getting on a bit”.

Derby Crown Court heard Pressley used the weapon in “retribution” when he found out his victim was seeing a woman he “had feelings for”.

Prosecutor Edna Leonard described how on April 3 Pressley pulled up on Rectory Road, Clowne, in a Seat Leon in front of his victim – who was sat in the passenger seat of a car with a woman.

She said: “He jumped out of the car and struck the windscreen with the hammer on the driver’s side and put a hole in it.

"He struck (the victim) three times in the head through the open window. He then got back in the Seat and drove off.

"The police found (the victim) with blood covering his face and injuries to the top of his head.”

Fortunately, the complainant’s injuries were not serious and he was released from hospital after having his wounds glued.

However the court heard he had been left with permanent scarring.

Pressley had previous convictions for robbery, burglary, aggravated vehicle taking and battery, the court heard.

Kevin Jones, defending, said the April 3 hammer attack was “all over a woman”, adding “they’re back together now”.

Judge Shaun Smith KC told Pressley: “You took a hammer out and decided to take retribution over someone who was seeing a lady you had feelings for.”

Pressley, of Wellbeck Street, Crestwell, admitted assault with actual bodily harm, possessing an offensive weapon and criminal damage.