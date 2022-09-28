Darran Clegg, 56, was suffering PTSD when he barged into his neighbour’s house and “beat him with his fists”.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard Clegg, drunk at the time, was diagnosed with trauma following an ill-fated 2008 charity challenge to cross Greenland.

His solicitor James Riley said: “There was a snow storm and he came to be separated from his party.

Clegg beat-up his Northedge Lane neighbour during a row over noise

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He spent three days alone and was close to death when he was rescued.”

Prosecutor Andrew Conboy described how on July 5 Clegg’s neighbour was working at home when he heard the defendant “shouting at his dog”.

After asking the “intoxicated” defendant to keep quiet and returning to his desk, the complainant heard Clegg banging on the door saying he “wanted a word”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Conboy said: “The defendant forced his way into the address and began beating him with his fists, causing heavy bleeding to his nose. There were a number of strikes to his head.

“The defendant grabbed a stool and swung it at (the complainant), saying he wanted to stab him and he would knock all of his teeth out.

“The incident lasted for 10 minutes before the defendant staggered out of the property.”

The court heard as Clegg was arrested he also kicked a police officer and had to be disabled with “cactus spray”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clegg’s solicitor Mr Riley added that his client’s violent attack was “a combination of alcohol and the detrimental effects of his post-traumatic stress disorder”.

Clegg, of Northedge Lane, Tupton, admitted assault with actual bodily harm and assaulting a constable.

District Judge Andrew Davison told him: “This was an appalling offence, a vicious and sustained assault.

"All this occurred following your forcible entry into your neighbour’s house for no reason.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You put forward that in 2008 you had issues in Greenland – there’s no remorse shown here. Only custody is appropriate.”