Police appeal after incident that saw victim chased by two men and stabbed in Derbyshire

Police have launched an investigation after a man was chased and stabbed in his chest during an incident in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports that a man had been stabbed in Darley Park at 10am on Wednesday, October 16.

A force spokesperson said: “The incident saw the victim chased by two Asian men into the park from the car park off Darley Park Drive.

“At the scene, a man in his 40s was found with a stab wound to his chest. He was taken to hospital and received treatment for what was found to be a minor physical injury.

“The two suspects left the scene in a black BMW 1 Series that left down Duffield Road towards the city centre.

“Officers understand that this is an isolated incident and was a targeted assault. Detectives are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident – in particular anyone with CCTV or dashcam that may have captured the incident or the moments before or after.”

If you have information, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*617707:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.