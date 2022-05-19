Police appeal after graffiti daubed across north Derbyshire town

Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating a number of reported graffiti incidents in a number of locations across the area.

They say the two incidents under investigation happened in “very open and public locations” and are urging witnesses or those with information to get in touch.

The first relates to large painted writing on the Bowshaw Underpass, just off Bowshaw in Dronfield, which was reported to police on May 12.

Dronfield SNT are appealing for information after two graffiti incidents in the area

Large amounts of writing, which officers say are linked with other young people within the community, have also been daubed on the Gosforth Lane foothpath underpass.

This second incident is believed to have happened at 5.45pm on May 16.

Anyone with information should call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101, using reference 22*270748 for the first incident and 22*279673 for the second.

You can also contact Dronfield SNT through Facebook or by emailing [email protected] and quoting the relevant reference number.