Derbyshire banned drink driver jailed for dangerous police chase at Tesco

A judge told Belper man Callum Inquieti, 29, the appropriate punishment “can only be immediate custody”.

Derby Crown Court heard how on March 23 police were called out to Tesco in Ikeston at about 2am.

Lauren Fisher, prosecuting, described how officers asked Inquieti to pull over in his black Vauxhall Astra.

She said: “An officer approached the car and lent forward with his hand on the open passenger door - the Astra accelerated away harshly.

“The officer’s ring finger was pulled on the door handle - breaking the skin. The vehicle made off with excess speed, with no headlights on and wheels spinning.”

Inquieti managed to dodge another police car and exit the carpark before zooming off onto the wrong carriageway with police in pursuit the wrong way round a roundabout.

The defendant eventually slowed to 20mph then stopped and fled on foot before he was caught and arrested.

A test at the police station revealed he was more than twice over the drink drive limit.

The court heard the father-of-one had six convictions for 25 offences, including robbery, driving while banned and drink driving.

Daniel Scothern, Inquieti’s barrister, said the defendant had acted “instinctively” and “panicked” when he saw the police.

He added: “The root of his offending is his mental health and the main factor is substance misuse.”

Mr Scothern said Inquieti reported low mood, high levels of anxiety and feeling sad “continually” - which he self-medicated with alcohol, leaving him “disinhibited” and leading to “poor decision making”.

The court heard Inquieti was in need of help which was not easily available in prison but could be accessed if his inevitable jail term was suspended.

However, jailing him for 15 months, Judge Jonathan Bennett told Inquieti: “Yes, you can get help in the community but against that, you present something of a risk. I cannot ignore that.

“You ignore court orders and drink drive while banned - the appropriate punishment can only by immediate custody.”

Inquieti, of Rookery Close, admitted drink driving, driving uninsured, driving while banned, failing to stop and dangerous driving.

He was banned from driving for 43 months.