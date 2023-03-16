Police appeal after gang steal three Audi cars from property in Derbyshire village
Detectives investigating an incident during which three Audis were stolen in Derbyshire have urged witnesses to come forward.
Just before 3.00am on Tuesday, March 14, Derbyshire Police received a report of a property being broken into in Primrose Lane, Killamarsh.
Four men entered the house and took three sets of car keys, before leaving the scene in three Audis stolen from the owner’s driveway.
They fled onto Sheffield Road, and one of the vehicles – an Audi A7 – was recovered in Blackstock Road, Sheffield.
The two outstanding cars are:
Audi Q2 in white, registration number starting YL67.
Audi Q8 in silver, registration number starting YG19.
Detectives are also looking for a grey Ford Mondeo seen in the area at the time of the burglary.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone with information about the incident, those who may have seen one of the cars, and those with either CCTV or dashcam footage that can help their investigation.
Derbyshire Police can be contacted using any of the methods below, quoting reference number 23*155090:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.