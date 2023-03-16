Police appeal after gang steal three Audi cars from property in Derbyshire village

Just before 3.00am on Tuesday, March 14, Derbyshire Police received a report of a property being broken into in Primrose Lane, Killamarsh.

Four men entered the house and took three sets of car keys, before leaving the scene in three Audis stolen from the owner’s driveway.

They fled onto Sheffield Road, and one of the vehicles – an Audi A7 – was recovered in Blackstock Road, Sheffield.

Three cars were stolen from the address in Killamarsh.

The two outstanding cars are:

Audi Q2 in white, registration number starting YL67.

Audi Q8 in silver, registration number starting YG19.

Detectives are also looking for a grey Ford Mondeo seen in the area at the time of the burglary.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone with information about the incident, those who may have seen one of the cars, and those with either CCTV or dashcam footage that can help their investigation.

Derbyshire Police can be contacted using any of the methods below, quoting reference number 23*155090:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101